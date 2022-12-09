Madhya Pradesh: Girl student stabbed with knife for turning down proposal, one held in Jabalpur

Representative Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A girl student was allegedly stabbed with knife in Dwarka nagar of Jabalpur for refusing to turn down the proposal of a minor boy, the police said on Friday.

The police added that one minor boy, who was an accomplice of the key accused, has been arrested. However, the key accused is still at large.

The Jabalpur police said that the victim is a student of Class 10, who was on the way to her coaching institute on foot. During this, a minor boy approached her and asked her to accompany him to a different location. When the girl reached the location, her secret admirer professed his love for her.

When the girl turned down her proposal and asked to let her go, the youth flashed a knife and stabbed her. The girl sustained grievous injuries and fell on the ground, while the accused fled from the spot, leaving his moped on the spot itself.

The locals rushed the girl to the hospital, where her treatment is underway. Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations and have arrested the minor boy who had called the girl to the deserted location.

Further investigations are underway to nab the key accused, the police said.