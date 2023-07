Representative Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A girl fell off a memu train running between Bhopal and Bina and sustained injuries on Tuesday. The girl, identified as Sonam Ahirwar, resident of Vidisha, fell off the memu train near Basoda, three km from the railway station.

On getting information, the railway employees rushed to the spot and stopped the Indore-Rewa Express and took the girl to Ganj Basoda. After preliminary treatment, she was rushed to civil hospital, Vidisha.