Madhya Pradesh: GenZ set to jazz up coronage Holi

BHOPAL: Fear tinged with anguish has somewhat jaded the colours of Holi that needs one-to-one contact for revelry. As the stealthy virus has again begun to blaze through the world as happened before the festival last year, revellers have been told to stay indoors. The fright of infection has limited their boundaries.

Applying colours on one another is the best part of Holi, says Alankrita Jaiswal. But, this year, there is no scope of playing it with colours, with such liberty as people are used to, she adds. Alankrita, a second-year student at the Bhopal School of Social Sciences, loves to recite poetry. Instead of playing Holi with colours, she plans to enjoy the festival reciting verses. She has an Instagram page, she says, where she will go live with other poets. She says she got the inspiration of poetry sessions from her childhood memories. She remembers the sidelined television that used to run on the day of Holi at her house. Poets used to hold mushairas on the news channels.

Another Instagrammer, Aviral Dahiya, who goes by the name of @unholicrisis, plans to organise an antakshari competition on his page to celebrate the colours of Holi. Dahiya’s idea of Holi is not just singing songs one after another. He says the game involves sipping thandai if one fails to come up with a new song within five seconds. The participants need to be spontaneous, he says.