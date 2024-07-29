Madhya Pradesh: Gates Of Three Dams Opened As Heavy Rains Swell Up Water Bodies

Sluice gates of Kolar Dam opened post downpour. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As incessant rain swells the water reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh, sluice gates of the Satpura Dam in Betul district, the Kolar Dam in Sehore, and the Mohanpura Dam in Rajgarh district were opened on Sunday.

For the first time this season, two gates of the Kolar Dam were opened on Sunday due to continuous rain in the Bhopal division. The water level in the Kolar Dam increased to 458.70 meters, prompting authorities to open 2 out of its 8 gates. Seven gates of the Satpura Dam in Betul district and 4 gates of the Mohanpura Dam in Rajgarh were also opened to release excess water.

The gates of the Bhadbhada Dam may be opened anytime as the Upper Lake's water level is inching closer to its full tank level (FTL) of 1666.80 feet. Currently, the water level in the lake stands at 1665.30 feet. Continuous rainfall in the catchment area of the Upper Lake has led to an increase in the lake's water level.

ADM (Betul) Rajiv Shrivastava informed Free Press, ìSeven out of 14 gates of the Satpura Dam have been opened. The dam water level is being monitored and situation is under control.î Sehore collector Praveen Singh appealed to people not to go to affected areas of Kolar River, near its canal, and also the dam.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) engineer Ajay Solanki said that the water level of the Upper Lake is being closely monitored. As soon as the water reaches its full tank level of 1666.80 feet, the gates of the Bhadbhada Dam will be opened. The Upper Lake is merely 1.80 feet below its full storage capacity.

Mayor Malti Rai, along with a team of officials, visited the Bhadbhada Dam on Saturday and took updates on preparations made for opening the gates. The Mayor has instructed the officials to ensure the safety of the dam and the citizens before opening the gates of the dam. The villagers living in the areas surrounding the dam have been informed well in advance to move to safer places so that they can make security and other arrangements in their areas.

--Rain in last 24 hours

Place rainfall (mm)

Mandsaur (Suvasra) 206.4

Sagar (Khurai) 178

Agar (Barod) 136

Vidisha (Pathari) 115

Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi 111.8

Chhindwada (Tamiya) 100,

Damoh (Tendukheda) 99.2

Balaghat (Lalbarra) 98

Jabalpur (Patan) 95,

Sehore (Ichhawar) 95