Madhya Pradesh: Ganj Basoda Municipality Cleans Up Drains Before Rainy Season

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Nagar Palika Parishad has begun to clean up the drains on the main roads and wards before the rainy season. The garbage taken out of the drains with the help of Poclaine machines are being sent by tractor-trolleys to trenching ground. Safai Darogas and Safai workers have been given the responsibility for the clean-up drive.

Besides main roads, the drains on Tyonda road, Bareth road, station road, Behlot road, Gandhi Chowk and Jawhar road are being cleaned daily. Chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Jayant Verma, sanitation officer Javed Khan and Sahaj Tenguriya are monitoring the work. In the rainy season, the drains overflow and dirty water spills over the roads and sometimes enters the houses, so chairperson of Nagar Palika Sashi Anil Yadav instructed the officials of the civic body to clean up the drains before the monsoon.

Over Rs 10 lakh recovered

Over Rs 10 lakh has been recovered by Nagar Palika Parishad at the national Lok Adalat. As many as 1,299 cases came up at the Lok Adalat on Saturday when the civic body recovered more than Rs 10 lakh. Out of 910 cases of property tax received at the Lok Adalat 246 were disposed of. The civic body received more than Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, out of 389 water tax cases, 299 were disposed of. Nagar Palika Parishad recovered more than Rs 4 lakh, official sources said.