 Madhya Pradesh: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Faces Staff Crunch
A senior official wishing anonymity said there was shortage of beat guards and deputy rangers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, situated across Mandsaur and Neemuch district, is battling with staff shortage, specially beat guards and deputy rangers. The shortage of staff is giving a harrowing time to officials as the sanctuary will receive cheetahs in near future. A senior official wishing anonymity said there was shortage of beat guards and deputy rangers.

There is urgency to increase staff strength by bringing trained manpower from other place. There are 20 guards in 37 beats though there is requirement for 40 more beat guards. At present, sanctuary has 20 deputy rangers though 20 more are needed. When contacted, District Forest Officer Sanjay said efforts were underway to increase manpower.

Prey base

Efforts are underway to increase prey base at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Earlier, 23 cheetals were brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve but translocation had to be halted as cheetals were pregnant and offsprings were born in Kanha. However, translocation process is likely to be resume shortly. About 500 cheetals will be brought to from Kanha and 250 from Van Vihar.

