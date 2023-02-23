e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Four, including 3 of a family, die after truck hits car in Morena

The four were returning from a wedding

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four, including three of a family, died after a truck collided with a car at MS Road in Jaura city on Thursday. The driver is on a run and efforts are on to nab him, said police.

According to reports, three of a family--Rishabh Jain, Neha Jain, Dheeraj Jain along, with friend Priyanshu Yadav, were returning from a wedding in Morena. When they reached MS Road, a speeding truck rammed into their car, killing one on spot. While the other three succumbed to injuries on their way to hospital, said sub-divisonal police officer (SDOP) Ritu Keware.

A case was registered against the absconding truck driver.

