Madhya Pradesh: Four, including 3 of a family, die after truck hits car in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four, including three of a family, died after a truck collided with a car at MS Road in Jaura city on Thursday. The driver is on a run and efforts are on to nab him, said police.

According to reports, three of a family--Rishabh Jain, Neha Jain, Dheeraj Jain along, with friend Priyanshu Yadav, were returning from a wedding in Morena. When they reached MS Road, a speeding truck rammed into the ir car, killing one on spot. While the other three succumbed to injuries on their way to hospital, said sub-divisonal police officer (SDOP) Ritu Keware.

A case was registered against the absconding truck driver.

