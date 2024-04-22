 Madhya Pradesh: Four Die After Harvester Machine Falls From Culvert In Jabalpur
Ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh announced.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 07:33 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Four Die After Harvester Machine Falls From Culvert In Jabalpur | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed when a harvester machine fell down to 20 feet, after hitting a culvert in Jabalpur district, police said on Sunday. The state government has announced ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to each family member. The death toll in a harvester machine overturning incident reached four after an injured person died in hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Akansha Upadhyay said “Three persons were killed on the spot when a harvester machine overturned and fell into a 20-foot pit after hitting a culvert near Kundam town, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday”.

The fourth occupant died while undergoing treatment in Jabalpur Medical College Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Sukhbir Singh (50) his son Ajay Singh (25), Pappu (25), all from Karnal in Haryana, and Khoob Singh (26) from Khurai of Sagar district, the DSP said. Collector Deepak Saxena informed that the state government on Sunday announced the ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the deceased family members.

Sources informed that they were going to village Baghraji via Tilsani village from Jabalpur when the accident happened. When the accident took place, people collecting mahua nearby called the police. It is also informed that the deceased were involved in crop harvesting and were going to village Baghraji for the harvesting purpose.

