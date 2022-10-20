Madhya Pradesh: Four cops suspended, probe ordered into Morena cracker blast

-

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister has suspended four police personnel and instituted an inquiry against the sub divisional officer of police and police station in-charge in connection with the firecracker blast incident in Banmore town of Morena district.

Talking to media home minister Narottam Mishra stated that the head constable and other three cops have been suspended for failing to vigil on illegal storage of fire crackers in the residential area.

FIR has been registered and an inquiry instituted against the SHO including the SDOP for failing to keep watch on the transportation of illegal firecrackers and also its storage, said the home minister.

The probe team will also look into the source of illegal firecrackers.

