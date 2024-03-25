Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Celebrates Holi, Extends Wishes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday celebrated Holi and extended wishes to everyone on the occasion.

"I wish a very happy holi to all my sisters and brothers of the state and the country. This is a festival of joy, fun and happiness. It is a festival when everyone sets their differences aside and comes together. I pray for the well-being of everyone and may the holi fill the colour of happiness in everyone's life," Chouhan told ANI.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Rising Temperatures Signal Hot Days Ahead

उज्जैन के श्री महाकाल मंदिर में भस्म आरती के दौरान आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है।



दुर्घटना में घायल पुजारी तथा श्रद्धालु शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों, श्री महाकाल महाराज के चरणों में यही प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) March 25, 2024

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended wishes to all the citizens of the state and the country on the occasion.

CM Yadav posted on X, "May there be a shower of joy and happiness, may the entire state be drenched in the colours of love, unity and harmony and may this festival of colours bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of Holi." Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called 'Holika Dahan', signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent considerable time in the region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also reflects the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.