 Madhya Pradesh: Forest Minister, Others Review Cheetah Project In Kuno
Wildlife hospital equipped with modern facilities inaugurated

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Various programmes were organised in Kuno National Park to mark the completion of two years of Cheetah Project on Tuesday. Forest minister Ramniwas Rawat, Member of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) GS Bhardwaj, advisor to cheetah project, SP Yadav, Chief Wild Life Warden VN Ambade and others participated in the events.

Minister Rawat and others reviewed the cheetah project and enquired about the health of the cheetahs. Rawat has asked the Kuno officers to address all the issues prevailing in the national park. On the occasion, a wildlife hospital equipped with modern healthcare facilities for the big cats was inaugurated.

article-image

Cheetah mitras took out the bicycle rally in Sesaipura to spread the message of cheetah conservation, though rain played a spoilsport during the programme.

Cheetah translocation to GSWS  

Total 20 Cheetahs were brought to Kuno from Namibia and South Africa. Of them, eight have died. Now discussions are underway to bring the third lot of Cheetahs and they would be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary (GSWS) of Neemuch. The decision is yet to be yet taken, but murmurs are that cheetahs may be translocated from Kenya. 

