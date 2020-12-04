Madhya Pradesh: Foreign scholarship for backward class students

Bhopal: The minorities’ welfare department has approved scholarships for 35 students for higher studies in foreign countries. The department has approved a budget of more than Rs 9 crore for the foreign study scholarship scheme.

The students will be sent to foreign countries to pursue such courses as law, information technology, financial accounting, advanced electrical engineering, chemistry, logistics and supply chain management, international fashion marketing, international business and other such courses. They will be sent to pursue their Master’s degree at universities in such countries as the UK, US, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.