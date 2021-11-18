Madhya Pradesh: Folk singer sure that India became free in 1947

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi has said that she believes that India got independence in 1947. In fact, India became independent much before 1947, when we demanded self-government, she adds.

Awasthi was interacting with media persons at a hotel in the city on Thursday. She was in the city to perform at Bharat Bhawan under 'Sanskriti Aur Prakriti Samaroh'.

The folk singer further said the ruckus created by film actor Kangana Ranaut's statement on freedom, especially the way she is being trolled on social media, is wrong. 'You can argue if you do not agree but you cannot turn abusive especially against a woman,' Awasthi says.

On being asked to take back Padma Shri from Kangna, she said that once Lata Mangeshkar had also said for Modi that 'Aap PM banana chahiye' at that time also there was talk of taking back Bharat Ratna from her. 'So, this is all nonsense,' she said.

About comedian Vir Das's '2 Indias' , the folk singer said it was wrong and unfair to condemn the country for earning cheap publicity. 'When we, especially artists, go abroad, we have to use words very carefully because we represent our country,' she said.

She said that Covid-19 pandemic had changed the whole world and the entertainment industry is no exception. "I was very busy and learnt many new things during the lockdown," she said. On being asked about the role of Shabri in Ramleela, the singer said she got many offers for the film but refused.

After seeing the painting of a tribal couple dancing in cave number 6 of Bhimbetka, the folk singer said "Ancient culture is still the mirror of society." About folk songs, she said this is the era of cultural renaissance in India.

8-day concert ends with Malini Awasthiís performance

The eight-day concert 'Sanskriti Aur Prakriti Samaroh' ended with the performance of folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi. She began with the song 'Dada o chacha tumro nyota'. It was followed by 'Nimiya ke daar maiya dale ri hindolawa ho se jhuli' and 'Sutal Saiyan ke jagave ho rama,' delighted the audience who were present in good numbers. Besides, Rang Sangeet presented by Vihaan Group Bhopal under Purvarang which enchanted the audience.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:52 PM IST