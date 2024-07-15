Madhya Pradesh: Five Arrested With Radioactive Device, Deal Was To Be Finalised In Gurugram

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five accused arrested with a radioactive device in Dehradun told Uttarakhand police that the deal to sell the device was to be finalised in Gurugram. Two of the accused are from Bhopal.

Dehradun SP Ajay Singh told Free Press that the arrested accused belonging to Bhopal, Zaid Ali and Abhishek Jain told the cops that the device was to be sold by the mastermind of the gang, Sumit Pathak. Pathak, as per SP Singh, is still at large. The police said that all the arrested accused used to discuss about the device through messages, when they were away from each other.

Zaid sold his flat 8 months ago

Zaid’s father, Ubaid Ali told Free Press that Zaid had sold one of his flats eight months ago, and had opened a garments store in New Market area of the city. As told by his father, he had been to Delhi a month ago, to get orders for his garments. Adding to this, he said that on Tuesday too, he had left Bhopal on the pretext of going to Delhi.

He said the last time he spoke to Zaid was on Wednesday, after which he did not call him. He said that as he had been suffering from gangrene, owing to which one of his feet had to be cut, he could not go, and thus, his mother left for Dehradun.

Meanwhile, Jain’s family could not be contacted, as his wife left for Dehradun after learning he had been arrested. Official sources told Free Press that Jain is a father to twin boys aged 10.