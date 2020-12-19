Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in a building in Itwara area in Bhopal, one shop gutted

BHOPAL: A fire broke out in a building in Itwara area on Saturday morning. The building, Gemini Tower, has 45 shops of garments and other goods. The area is one of the most crowded zones in Bhopal and if the fire had escalated, the loss would have been bigger.

The fire broke out at about 10.45 am in a garment shop due to wielding work, which is underway around. The whole market was not open at the time. The entire shop was gutted in the fire. However, no other loss was reported from the area. Fire tenders from four fire stations were rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control within an hour.