Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Tehsil Officials For Grabbing Land Of 95-Year-Old Man

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the complaint of Jabalpur collector Deepak Saxena, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the tehsildar, additional tehsildar, patwari, and other employees of the Adhartal tehsil office for allegedly fraudulently grabbing the land of a 95-year-old man.

The officials and others have been booked for fraud and misuse of power. According to the FIR, tehsildar Hari Singh Dhruve, additional tehsildar Rajesh Kaushik , patwari Jagendra Pipare and computer operator Dipa Dubey, all being public servants, were found misusing power.

Role of Dubey, her brothers Ravi Shankar Chaubey, Ajay Chaubey of Garha, Harsh Patel of Vijay Nagar, Amita Pathak of Ekta Nagar were also found suspicious.

In sale deed (MP182552024A1884549), the role of notary Anand Mohan Chaudhary and witnesses Gana Ram Chaukse, Rametibai of Garha, Pyari Bai of Cherital was also found suspicious in fraudulently notarized will. Case has been registered under sections 229,318,336,338 of BNS.