Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against BJP Candidate, 10 Party Workers

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged against ten BJP workers, including the party candidate from Baihar in Balaghat, Bhagat Singh Netam, for threatening Congress workers and beating them up on Friday when the state went to polls, the police said on Saturday.

The police took action after a video clip and an audio clip viral on social media. In the audio, Netam was heard threatening a worker of the Congress with dire consequences. The Congress got angry after the incident.

They blocked a road near Sagara village in Baihar constituency. On getting information, additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Meena and a large number of policemen rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to reports, Netam threatened a Congress worker from Saletakri village, Umesh Meshram. The father of 29-year-old Umesh, Chhotelal Meshram, lodged a complaint at Saletekri police outpost. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR against ten BJP workers.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pump Sealed For MCC Violation

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)