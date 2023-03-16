 Madhya Pradesh: Finish Nal Jal Yojna work on time, says Narmadapuram commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Finish Nal Jal Yojna work on time, says Narmadapuram commissioner

Madhya Pradesh: Finish Nal Jal Yojna work on time, says Narmadapuram commissioner

Shukla asked the superintending engineer of PHE to complete the work of Nal Jal Yojna within the targeted period.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Narmadapuram Shriman Shukla has said quality should be maintained in construction work.

He issued the directives on Wednesday at a meeting with officials of the departments associated with construction.

He reviewed the work of Public Health Engineering (PHE), Rural Engineering Services, Social Justice and Prime Minister’s Rural Road Yojna.

Shukla asked the superintending engineer of PHE to complete the work of Nal Jal Yojna within the targeted period.

He also said the work related to Nal Jal Yojna in Anganwadi and schools should be done as early as possible.

He asked the PHE officials to inquire into the complaints and improve the system. Shukla also directed the officials to hand over the implementation of Nal Jal Yojna to self-help groups.

He said Jila Jal Evam Swachhata Samiti meetings should be held every week in three districts.

Drinking schemes should be properly managed because of the oncoming summer season.

He also said that the Nal Jal schemes, which are lying closed, should be restarted. The mobile team that repairs hand pumps should work fast, the commissioner said.

The commissioner also reviewed the work of Rural Engineering Services (RES) in Betul, Multai, Harda and Narmadapuram.

Executive engineer of RES in Multai was absent from the meeting without any information. Shukla directed the officials to issue him a show-cause notice.

He also reviewed the projects of the Social Justice Department. No physically challenged persons should be deprived of the benefits of the government schemes, Shukla said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Murder accused sentenced to life imprisonment, court imposes penalty of Rs 15k in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Flyover pier cap construction underway, traffic diversion gets on Bhopalites’ nerves

Flyover pier cap construction underway, traffic diversion gets on Bhopalites’ nerves

Madhya Pradesh: 325 Covid warriors died in both waves, only 71 families compensated

Madhya Pradesh: 325 Covid warriors died in both waves, only 71 families compensated

Madhya Pradesh: House witnesses noisy scenes over firing on tribal people

Madhya Pradesh: House witnesses noisy scenes over firing on tribal people

Bhopal: Stunts of women bikers astonish Bhopalites

Bhopal: Stunts of women bikers astonish Bhopalites

Satna killing and loot: One accused gunned down in encounter

Satna killing and loot: One accused gunned down in encounter