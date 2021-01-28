Madhya Pradesh: Film actor and MP Sunny Deol to inaugurate drive-in cinema, movie Uri to be screened on the day

BHOPAL: Film actor and member of parliament (Gurdaspur, Punjab) Sunny Deol will inaugurate drive-in cinema at the Lake View Residency Hotel on Shyamla Hills in the city on Friday at 6pm.
Film director Rajkumar Santoshi, pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur and Medical education, Bhopal gas tragedy and relief minister Vishwas Sarang will also be present. Movie Uri: The Surgical Strike will be screened on the inaugural day.
Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) has built the first drive-in cinema in the state. The 90,000-square-feet facility boasts of a special screen and a hi-tech sound system.
MPTDC Managing Director S Vishwanathan said that movie lovers would be able to watch films sitting in their cars with their family and friends. It will have a capacity of 100 cars. Besides, 100 chairs have been installed for those who want to watch films sitting like in a conventional cinema hall.
70 feet by 30 feet RCC screen has been built. A food court spread over 1,000 square feet would cater to the taste buds of the audience. The place will have separate entry and exit gates. Two shows will be screened from 6 pmto 12.30 am daily, he said.