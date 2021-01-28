Madhya Pradesh: Film actor and MP Sunny Deol to inaugurate drive-in cinema, movie Uri to be screened on the day

BHOPAL: Film actor and member of parliament (Gurdaspur, Punjab) Sunny Deol will inaugurate drive-in cinema at the Lake View Residency Hotel on Shyamla Hills in the city on Friday at 6pm.

Film director Rajkumar Santoshi, pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur and Medical education, Bhopal gas tragedy and relief minister Vishwas Sarang will also be present. Movie Uri: The Surgical Strike will be screened on the inaugural day.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) has built the first drive-in cinema in the state. The 90,000-square-feet facility boasts of a special screen and a hi-tech sound system.