Madhya Pradesh: Female sterilisation in Sheopur sees power cuts, lack of ambulance and beds, women made to lay on floor due to improper healthcare facilities

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day female sterilisation camp was organised on December 8 and 9 in the hospital of Vijaypur town of Sheopur district. The camp witnessed inefficiency in medical care due to poor arrangements, resulting in inconvenience towards the patients.

Relatives of the admitted females brought to notice that women were made to lay down on the hospital floor amid cold weather due to improper management in the premises. They were quoted in media outlets as saying that "even amidst 9-degree Celsius, women were not assisted with arrangements for warming quilts and mattresses." "Ambulance services were also on a compromising side," relatives added while pointing out their concerns.

While more than 70 women utilised the medical service at the camp, the negligence and poor organisation was a black mark. Meanwhile, not only were beds a concern to accommodate the women, it was also noted that the hospital faced power cuts to risk patients' life.

Despite several attempts to reach out to the Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. BL Yadav, they could not meet and put their concerns to him as he was reportedly busy in the sterilisation process. In the healthcare facility, two doctors from Sheopur attended women during the day and night sterilisation camp.

Losing hope on receiving any help from the official, the relatives and attendees of the women undergoing sterilisation managed to self assist for the better. To ensure the well-being of their dear ones, they arranged possible mattresses by themselves.