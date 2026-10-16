Madhya Pradesh Female Constable Gets Home Department's Nod For Undergoing Gender Transition

Mohan Yadav gender transition order: Female constable get nod | File photo

Madhya Pradesh Female Constable Gender Transition: The Madhya Pradesh Home Department has issued an order on a female police constable's request for gender transition following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Officials said on Thursday that the Chief Minister had in-structed the department to expedite the necessary formalities. Police Head-quarters will now take further action in accordance with established rules.

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal Submits Medical Report

The constable had submitted an application requesting gender transition. A notification regarding this was published in the Gazette of India, and a notarised affidavit was also submitted. A medical examination was conducted at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, to assess the case.

Subsequently, a medical report was submitted by the professor and head of the department of psychiatry.

The district medical board also provided a recommendation in this matter. Following a review of the relevant documents and medical opinions, Police Headquarters in Bhopal forwarded the case, along with its recommendation, to the state government for a final decision.