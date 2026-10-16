 Madhya Pradesh Female Constable Gets Home Department's Nod For Undergoing Gender Transition
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Madhya Pradesh Female Constable Gets Home Department's Nod For Undergoing Gender Transition

The Madhya Pradesh Home Department has issued an order on a female police constable’s gender transition request following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The case was reviewed after medical assessments at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and recommendations from the district medical board. Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters will now take further action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Female Constable Gets Home Department's Nod For Undergoing Gender Transition
Mohan Yadav gender transition order: Female constable get nod | File photo

Madhya Pradesh Female Constable Gender Transition: The Madhya Pradesh Home Department has issued an order on a female police constable's request for gender transition following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Officials said on Thursday that the Chief Minister had in-structed the department to expedite the necessary formalities. Police Head-quarters will now take further action in accordance with established rules.

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal Submits Medical Report

The constable had submitted an application requesting gender transition. A notification regarding this was published in the Gazette of India, and a notarised affidavit was also submitted. A medical examination was conducted at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, to assess the case.

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Subsequently, a medical report was submitted by the professor and head of the department of psychiatry.

The district medical board also provided a recommendation in this matter. Following a review of the relevant documents and medical opinions, Police Headquarters in Bhopal forwarded the case, along with its recommendation, to the state government for a final decision.

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