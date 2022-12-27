Madhya Pradesh: Fed up with missing records, State Information Commissioner asks government to make law

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with the disappearance of documents from state government offices, State Information Commissioner Rahul Singh has directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to make Public Records Act so that the records can be maintained.

Till the time the Act is made and implemented, the GAD should prepare some guidelines and identify those who are responsible for missing files so that they may be punished. The punishment should include five years’ imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine, he said.

In the order, Singh has said the commission is worried about the fact that there is no law to punish the officials for destroying or stealing official records.

Singh also said that there had been many cases of missing files, but the officials do not bother about the fact that those files may have been related with someone’s career.

Because of missing files, many government employees find themselves in trouble at the time of retirement or after it, Singh further said.

At present, action is taken against the guilty officials for missing files under the MP Service Rules, but as there is no concrete act, proper action cannot be taken against the guilty.

FIR should be lodged for missing files

Singh said that action should be taken within a time limit against those officials who are responsible for missing files. If someone has intentionally made a file disappear, action should be taken against the person concerned under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. An FIR should also be registered.

Singh issued the order at the time of hearing a case and sought information about the caste certificate. Singh came across the fact that the caste certificate as well as an RTI application had gone missing from the office.

Not only that, explanation has not been sought from anyone over the issue, Singh said. The Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 on three persons found guilty in the case.

Singh has also sought a report from the GAD by January 23. Singh expressed surprise that although the state was formed 66 years ago, it has not made a law to protect the official records.