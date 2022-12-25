Madhya Pradesh: Man held with illicit liquor worth Rs 84,750 in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Praddesh): The Kotwali police station staff have arrested a man on charges of transporting illicit liquor worth Rs 84,750 on Saturday late night, the police said.

The police added that 69 litres of illicit liquor had been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused and has been seized.

Following an input from a whistle-blower about two men being spotted inside a white car and allegedly carrying illicit liquor from Main board square till Raja mohalla, the Kotwali police rushed to Raja mohalla to nab the suspects.

When the suspects’ car reached the spot, one of the accused sitting next to the car driver deboarded the car swiftly and fled. The man driving the car was stopped and questioned, who identified himself as Rakesh Rathore (40). When the police searched the car, they discovered 8 crates of illicit foreign liquor.

Rathore was taken into custody. Rathore identified his absconding accomplice as Pradeep Kahar and told police that they used to purchase liquor from Bhopal, to sell it illegally in Narmadapuram.

