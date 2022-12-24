Madhya Pradesh: Cleanliness rally taken out to raise awareness in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Efforts are on in Narmadapuram to rope in as many people as possible for the upcoming cleanliness survey 2023. Narmadapuram municipality chairperson Neetu Mahendra Yadav and Chief Municipality officer Navneet Pandey led the campaign.

In light of the same, a cleanliness rally and a lecture were organised by the students of Sunrise of excellence school in Narmadapuram on Saturday. In the rally, the general public was apprised of ways to dump the wet and dry waste by segregating them accordingly and exercise cleanliness across the town. Thick footfall of students was observed in the rally.

Narmadapuram municipality president Neetu Yadav and Director of the institution, Abhishek Dubey flagged the rally, which passed through the prominent localities of the town. As the rally ended, municipality president Yadav apprised the students at length about the significance of maintaining hygiene and also instructed the municipality officials to run a “Roko-Toko Abhiyaan” for the ones littering on the streets and open places.

She encouraged the children to curb littering and open disposition of wastes, so that Narmadapuram bags the first position among all the districts in terms of hygiene.