Madhya Pradesh March 6, 2026, Weather Update: Rising Temperatures Signal Early Summer In State; Mercury Climbs 2–3 Degrees Above Normal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is slowly moving from winter towards summer, and temperatures are rising across many parts of the state.

People in several cities have started feeling the heat during the daytime, while mornings and nights are still slightly cool.

The weather department has predicted mostly dry and clear weather in the coming days.

The capital city, Bhopal's temperature has reached around 34–35°C, which is about 2 to 3 degrees higher than normal for this time of the year. The night temperature is around 15–16°C, which is still comfortable. According to weather officials, the temperature in the city may increase by another 2 degrees in the next few days, making the afternoons warmer.

Indore is also witnessing similar conditions. The maximum temperature in the city is around 33–34°C, while the minimum temperature remains close to 16°C. Weather experts say that if the current trend continues, temperatures in Indore may move closer to 38–40°C by the end of March. Bright sunshine and dry winds during the afternoon are already making people feel the heat.

Temperatures in Gwalior have reached around 35°C, and residents are experiencing warm afternoons. Nights, however, remain pleasant with temperatures near 17°C. Ujjain and Jabalpur are also witnessing a gradual increase in temperature, with clear skies and strong sunlight during the day.

People across the state say they are starting to feel the change in weather. Office workers and students say the afternoon heat has become noticeable, especially while travelling. Street vendors and shopkeepers say business becomes slower during the hottest hours as many people prefer to stay indoors.

Many households have started using fans again after the winter season. Some people have also begun drinking more water, juices and cold drinks to stay comfortable in the rising heat.

Weather experts say that March usually brings warm days and slightly cool nights in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the heat will continue to increase slowly as summer approaches. People are advised to avoid strong afternoon sunlight, stay hydrated and take care of their health during the changing weather.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience clear skies, dry weather and gradually rising temperatures in the coming days as the state moves closer to the summer season.