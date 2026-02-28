Madhya Pradesh February 28, 2026, Weather Update: Rising Day Temperatures & Pleasant Nights Continue Across State; No Rain Alert Issued For Coming Days

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is changing these days, with some cities feeling warmer while others are seeing a slight drop in temperature.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather department, the coming days will bring mixed conditions across the state.

Weather experts say there is no strong system active right now, so no heavy rain is expected in the next few days. The sky will mostly remain clear or partly cloudy in some areas. Dry winds may continue, which can make the afternoons feel warmer.

The forecast for the next three days suggests a gradual increase of 1 to 3 degrees in daytime temperatures across many districts. Night temperatures may stay the same or drop slightly by 1 degree in some places.

Condition in different cities

The day temperature in Bhopal has increased by 2 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday. The maximum temperature reached around 32°C, while the night temperature stayed near 16°C. Many people said the afternoons are now feeling warmer, and fans are being used during the day.

The temperature in Indore has also gone up by about 1 to 2 degrees. The maximum temperature touched nearly 33°C. However, nights are still pleasant at around 15°C. Residents shared that mornings remain cool, but afternoons are getting slightly hot.

Meanwhile, Gwalior saw a small drop of 1 degree in daytime temperature. The maximum temperature was around 30°C, and the minimum was close to 14°C. People there said the weather feels comfortable, especially in the evening.

The temperature in Jabalpur remained almost stable with no major change. The maximum temperature was recorded at around 31°C, and the minimum at 17°C. The sky remained clear, and there was no rainfall reported.

People are advised to stay hydrated during the day and avoid going out in direct sunlight for long hours. Overall, the weather in Madhya Pradesh remains stable but shows small changes in temperature across different cities.