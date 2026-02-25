Madhya Pradesh February 25, 2026, Weather Update: Sun Heats Up Days In Bhopal, Jabalpur & Ujjain; Rain Likely Around March 1

Madhya Pradesh February 25, 2026, Weather Update: Bhopal Heats Up, With Temperatures Reaching 27° | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heat wave has begun to take its toll on Madhya Pradesh. Temperature begun to surpass 30 degree mark in several cities. Gwalior's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, about 2.9 degrees above normal.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a further rise of up to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, making the daytime heat more intense.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 14.8 degrees Celsius, with no significant change compared to the previous day. There was a slight chill in the morning, but as the day progressed the sun became more intense.

Western Disturbance to Bring More Rain in March

Meteorologists have confirmed that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from February 27, and its ripple effects will extend into Madhya Pradesh .

This means the state could see another round of rainfall on March 1 and 2. While the intensity is expected to be lower than the current spell, farmers are advised to stay alert and prepare for possible crop protection measures.

City-Wise Weather Outlook

Here's what residents across Madhya Pradesh can expect in the coming days:

Bhopal

Current: Warm days (31-33°C), cool nights (14-16°C)

Forecast: Clear skies from February 26; possible rain on March 1-2

Indore

Current: Day temperatures around 32°C, nights near 15°C

Forecast: Dry weather until month-end; isolated showers possible in early March

Gwalior

Current: Cooler than rest of state (daytime 26-28°C)

Forecast: Cloudy conditions may persist; rain likely on March 1-2

Jabalpur

Current: Variable weather with temperatures between 30°C (day) and 13°C (night)

Forecast: Another wet spell possible in early March

Ujjain

Current: Warm days (31°C) with cool nights (14°C)

Forecast: Limited rain chances; mostly dry after current system passes