Madhya Pradesh February 24, 2026, Weather Update: Brace For Another Rain Spell As Low Pressure System Hovers Over Bay Of Bengal

Madhya Pradesh February 24, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Spell Likely Across State As Low-Pressure System Forms Over Bay Of Bengal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the winter is on the brink of departing, the state is likely to witness another spell of rain due to a low-pressure area over the south-west Bay of Bengal and an active troughs.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thinderstorms and gusty wind is expected in several districts including Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori. Meanwhile, Bhopal and Indore are expected to experience sunny skies.

Rain alert

The metrological department has issued yellow alert for rain, thunder. Thunderstorm and Lightning At Isolated Places Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar Districts. Similarly, Thunderstorm and Lightning, Gusty Winds (30-40 Kmph) At Isolated Places Anuppur, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat Districts.

Extreme North and South-West regions are likely to experience overcast weather.

Bright sun in afternoon, gusty winds in the eve

Earlier on Monday, the sun shone brightly since the morning, but the weather took dramatic changes after dusk in several districts. Jabalpur experienced a dust storm and drizzle. Singrauli and Sagar districts recorded 1.5-4.5 mm rainfall.

February generally marks the end of winter, but this year the conditions have remained different and unstable. Two rounds of hail and rain damaged crops early in the month.

Spike in temp with unseasonal showers

According to Metrological department, temperatures in central India are expected to be above normal, with limited impact from the Bay of Bengal system, though some areas may experience isolated, unseasonal showers.

On the temperature front, Bhopal recorded day temperature 31.0°C which was 1.0°C above normal while it recorded night temperature 14.4°C above normal. Indore recorded day temperature 31.4°C which was above normal while it recorded night temperature 12.6°C which was 1.1°C below normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees in Pachmarhi, 11.7 degrees in Mandsaur, and 12.4 degrees in Rajgarh.

According to the weather department, several active systems is like to have a cumulative impact on extreme Northern parts and South-West region of Madhya Pradesh and consequently, these region will witness rainfall in the districts for the next 2-3 days.