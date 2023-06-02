 Madhya Pradesh: Father-son duo die after speeding auto-rickshaw rams into their bike on Morena-Jaora Highway
Madhya Pradesh: Father-son duo die after speeding auto-rickshaw rams into their bike on Morena-Jaora Highway

The impact was severe, resulting in the immediate demise of the father and son due to serious head injuries.

Updated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A father and his son died after a speeding auto-rickshaw collided with their bike on the Morena-Jaora State Highway on Friday.

The incident took place near Bansi Pulia in the Bagchini Thana area.

MP: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-year-old in Guna; agitated women block road
article-image

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Jatav, a labourer and a resident of Dompura village in the district. Two days ago, he had went to attend his son's wedding in Sabalgarh. On Friday, when he was returning home with his 12-year-old son, a speeding collided with his bike. The clash was so intense that both-- the father-son duo died on the spot.

Bhopal: Path lab operator dupes doctor of Rs 1.25 crore in Piplani, booked
article-image

Passers by informed the police about the incident. The police reached the scene and took possession of the bodies. The police then informed the family members about the tragic news. As soon as the news spread, relatives also arrived at the scene. After conducting the post-mortem of the bodies, the police handed them over to the family.

Meanwhile, upon hearing about the accident, local MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar visited the district hospital to meet the bereaved family.

Currently, the police have registered a case against the auto-rickshaw driver and initiated an investigation.

