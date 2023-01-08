Madhya Pradesh: Fashion design run-way organised in Khajuraho

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): D Dolphin, a fashion company, organised a fashion designers’ show at a hotel in Khajuraho on Saturday. The CEO of the company, Nitish Shivhare had taken the initiative to conduct the show in Khajuraho.

Local member of legislative assembly (MLA), Vikram Singh Natiraja and president of Khajuraho city council, Pappu Awasthi were invited as chief guests on the occasion, who lighted lamps to set the programme in motion. Following this, the models participating in the show walked down the ramp, after which the tender souls of Maharaj Bhawani Singh School staged colourful cultural performances.

MLA Natiraja addressed the attendees of the programme and lauded the conduct of the fashion show. City council president, Awasthi assured of complete cooperation in ensuring the successful conduct of the show and accomplishing its objective.

BJP leader and social worker, Sudhir Sharma was also present in the programme, who termed the fashion show to be outstanding and suggested that the art of Khajuraho be also put up for display in the show, which will add to its beauty.

Senior fashion designers Manlika Sharma, Geetanjali More, Sunita Sharma, Paawni, Deepak Kumar and others were also present in the show.