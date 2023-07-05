Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Getting Ready To Sow Seeds Of New Crops

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers in the district are getting ready to sow the seeds of new crops with the advent of the monsoon.

The rainy season has set in the district later than it generally happens.

So, the time for sowing has decreased. The agriculture department has advised to sow ground nuts, soy bean, Arhar (pigeon peas) and millet by July 10 and Til (sesame seeds), Moong (green grams) and Urad (black grams) by July 20.

The sowing will be done on 4.25 lakh hectares. According to deputy director of agriculture department BP Sutrakar, the target is to sow crops on 4.25 lakh hectares this year, but it was 4.12 lakh hectares last year.

According to Sutrakar, the farmers in the district will need 31,400 MT of fertilizer.

He advised the farmers to sow Moong, Urad, Til, maize, millet and other crops in 80-90 days in those places, where water is not available for irrigation.

He also suggested the farmers to sow ground nut and soy bean crops in those places where water is available and use sprinklers to water those crops.

According to Sutrakar, under organic farming 8,000 hectares have been set aside under millet mission plan.

According to the scheme, millet, maize, and other crops will be grown in the district. These items are nutritious.

Since the government is encouraging organic farming, the agriculture department has arranged for seeds, he said, adding that seeds are being sent to different parts of the district.

Those who do organic farming, spend lesser amount of money than they do on chemical fertilizers, he said.

To encourage natural farming, 16 centres have been set up in eight development blocks, he further said.

The farmers are being imparted training in these centres, he said.