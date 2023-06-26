Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Half A Dozen Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Chhatarpur

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus ferrying scores of people returning from a wedding fell into a 10-feet deep gorge in PurTigela village of Chhatarpur on Saturday noon, official sources said.

One person on board the ill-fated bus was killed in the incident, while six of them sustained grievous injuries and have been referred to the Chhatarpur district hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the persons on board the bus had gone to the Samedi village of Lavkushnagar in Chhatarpur to attend a wedding of the Vanshkar community. They were returning on Saturday by a bus. No sooner did the bus reach the PurTigela village, the driver tried to overtake another bus, following which it lost control and fell into a 10-feet deep gorge.

Locals witnessed the accident and rushed for the aid of the passengers. They even informed the ambulance, which reached the spot immediately.

All the persons who had sustained injuries were referred to the primary health centre. One person named Gurmihiriya died in the accident, while the ones injured were named Rakesh Basore, Rajesh Kumar, Ashok, Deendayal, Bhavanidin, Atul, Mizazi and Shivam.

Two persons named Sanju and Ajay Basore alleged before the media that the driver of the bus had stopped the vehicle on the way and had consumed alcohol.

The police have registered a case against the driver and are probing the case further.