Madhya Pradesh: Family performs last rites on the road, claims no crematorium

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident shaming humanity and bringing to the fore the flaws of the system, natives of Ajnaul village performed the last rites of one in the middle of the road, reason, lack of cremation ground in the village.

"The incessant rains have filled our fields and we have no cremation ground in the village. We were left with no option," said the family members performing the last rites.

"Even though the government claims to take its plans for development to the last mile, this is the truth of those claims. The villagers are still hoping and pleading," added the family.

"The families perform last rites in their own respective fields. Several complaints and requests pleading for a crematorium ground have been registered to the Sarpanch and the officials, but to no avail," claimed the villagers.

Congress District President Man Singh Kushwaha said that it is an embarrassment to the state. "This exposes the true face of the BJP government, where people are yearning for even basic facilities. I assure people of all help," he said.

Big schemes, but no crematoriums

The Madhya Pradesh government claims to have spent crores of rupees annually to develop rural areas. Schemes like MNREGA have been launched for the development of the village and to provide basic facilities to the villagers.

But village Ajnaul falling under the Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind is still struggling with its basic needs and have to pay for the flaws of the system.