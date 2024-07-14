 Madhya Pradesh Faces Shortage Of 75 IAS Officers, Dearth Of PS
Madhya Pradesh Faces Shortage Of 75 IAS Officers, Dearth Of PS

Against 459 sanctioned posts, 384 officers are working.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Faces Shortage Of 75 IAS Officers, Dearth Of PS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a shortage of officers of administrative services in the state. It came to light after the General Administration Department released a report on Saturday. There are 459 sanctioned posts of IAS officers. Against these posts, 384 are working. There are 320 posts for direct-recruited IAS officers and 139 for promoted and selected officers. At present, 255 posts have been filled with direct-recruited officers, 128 with promoted officers; and only one IAS officer has been inducted through selection.

Likewise, the number of officers from 1995-batch to 2006-batch is fewer than any other batches. This is the reason why, there will be a shortage of principle secretary-rank officers. There are 34 secretary-rank officers. Out of 34, ten have gone to the Central Government on deputation. The officers up to the 2000-batch have been elevated to the post of principal secretary.

Now, there are two 2001-batch officers, two of 2002-batch, three of 2003-batch, five of 2004 batch, three of 2005-batch. Besides there are two 2006-batch direct-recruited officers and three promoted IAS officers. In the next one year, a large number additional chief secretary (ACS)-level officers will be retired. As these officers are retiring, the PS-level officers will be elevated to the post of ACS. So, there will be a shortage of PS-level officers next year.

Secretary-level officers given independent departments

The government is giving independent departments to the secretary-level officers due to shortage of principal secretary-rank officers. Among the secretary-level officers M Selvendran has been given agriculture department, Sanjay Goyal school education, Raghuraj M R technical education, P Narhari PHE, Navneet Kothari MSME and GV Rashmi personnel department

