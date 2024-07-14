Madhya Pradesh Faces Shortage Of 75 IAS Officers, Dearth Of PS | Indian National Emblem

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a shortage of officers of administrative services in the state. It came to light after the General Administration Department released a report on Saturday. There are 459 sanctioned posts of IAS officers. Against these posts, 384 are working. There are 320 posts for direct-recruited IAS officers and 139 for promoted and selected officers. At present, 255 posts have been filled with direct-recruited officers, 128 with promoted officers; and only one IAS officer has been inducted through selection.

Likewise, the number of officers from 1995-batch to 2006-batch is fewer than any other batches. This is the reason why, there will be a shortage of principle secretary-rank officers. There are 34 secretary-rank officers. Out of 34, ten have gone to the Central Government on deputation. The officers up to the 2000-batch have been elevated to the post of principal secretary.

Now, there are two 2001-batch officers, two of 2002-batch, three of 2003-batch, five of 2004 batch, three of 2005-batch. Besides there are two 2006-batch direct-recruited officers and three promoted IAS officers. In the next one year, a large number additional chief secretary (ACS)-level officers will be retired. As these officers are retiring, the PS-level officers will be elevated to the post of ACS. So, there will be a shortage of PS-level officers next year.

Secretary-level officers given independent departments

The government is giving independent departments to the secretary-level officers due to shortage of principal secretary-rank officers. Among the secretary-level officers M Selvendran has been given agriculture department, Sanjay Goyal school education, Raghuraj M R technical education, P Narhari PHE, Navneet Kothari MSME and GV Rashmi personnel department