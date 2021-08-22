Madhya Pradesh: Expect light to moderate rain for the next 3-4 days

Bhopal: The current trend of light-to-moderate rain activity will continue for the next three to four days in Madhya Pradesh. Most of the places recorded moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours in the state. There is no chance of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh for the time being as rain activity is slowing down. For the past couple of days, there was heavy rain in many parts of the state. But, as there is no system over Madhya Pradesh at present, the state is likely to experience only light-to-moderate rain for the next three to four days.

In the past 24 hours, Khandwa recorded 7 cm rain, while Icharwar recorded 4 cm and Baroth, Gohad, Lateri, Bhanpura, Garoth and Nai Garhi recorded 3 cm each. Gwalior recorded 2.5 cm. Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa, Ujjain and Indore divisions are expected to experience rain and thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

‘No specific system’

“Rain activity will continue for the time being in the state. But there’s no chance of heavy rain with a slowdown of rain activity in the state. There will be only light-to-moderate rainfall until a new system forms. For the past couple of days, it was raining heavily in the state, but now, the state doesn’t have any specific system over Madhya Pradesh,” said PK Shaha, senior meteorological department officer.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:36 PM IST