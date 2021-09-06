Madhya Pradesh estimates flood losses at Rs 2,700 cr; seeks Rs 2,043cr from Centre

BHOPAL: Estimating the losses due to the floods in the Gwalior-Chambal region and in the Vidisha district of the state earlier this year at Rs 2,700cr, the Madhya Pradesh government has sought Rs 2043 crore as Central assistance and has also requested the Centre to release Rs 728 crore as the second instalment of State Disaster Relief Fund.

In the "Memorandum on Heavy Rainfall and Floods in Madhya Pradesh Year 2021" submitted to the Centre on Friday, the state government says that nine districts of the state, including eight in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions and Vidisha, had received excessive rainfall with Shivpuri recording more than 300 mm rainfall in a single day.

CK Patil, Commissioner of the Revenue Department told Free Press that the report is based on estimation of the losses by the revenue department's machinery and does not include the expenses incurred on the assistance provided by the armed forces, including the Army and the IAF, for rescue work, the bills for which are yet to be submitted.

According to the estimates the floods damaged more than 1800-km length of roads, 176 Panchayat buildings, 1,700 schools and hostels and 65 primary and community health sectors. The swirling waters uprooted more than 8,000 electricity poles and damaged 3,500 transformers. More than 67,000 houses were damaged and the the loss of standing crops was more than 33 per cent on 1.14 lakh hectares of land.

As many as 29 teams of SDRF, nine teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) six columns of army, 61 teams of home guards, 478 civil defense team and MP police, were deployed for relief and rescue work. As many as 145 boats and six aircraft were used to airlift, rescue and evacuate the stranded citizens.

In the rescue operation, as many as 9334 people were rescued, 32,960 were evacuated and 278 were airlifted. The district administration had set up 226 relief camps in the flood affected districts.

