Madhya Pradesh: EOW Launches Investigation Into ₹100-Crore Purchase Into Interactive Panels For School Classrooms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initiated an investigation into allegations of irregularities in Rs-100 crore purchase made by State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra - RSK). The probe follows a complaint lodged by Vijay Sharma, the state working committee member of BJP, who accused RSK of manipulating tender process for installing interactive panels in school classrooms.

The EOW has already issued a notice to RSK director Harjinder Singh, asking him to appear with all relevant documents. Singh has been instructed to present a list of officials and employees involved in purchasing process.

Sharma, in his complaint, alleged that the tender conditions for purchasing interactive panels were manipulated to favour a particular company. According to Sharma, the conditions were so restrictive that even leading multinational companies could not meet them.

The EOW has asked for a comprehensive set of documents, including details of the central and state government schemes related to the installation of interactive panels in schools, verified copies of instructions, work plans, criteria set by the committee for purchasing high-quality panels, objections raised by companies against the tender conditions and action taken to address those objections.

The policy

A policy has been implemented nationwide to transform government school classrooms into smart classes. The RSK was tasked with overseeing the purchase of interactive panels and a committee was formed to establish quality parameters for the procurement. The purchase process, initially recommended to be conducted at the district level, was centralised at the state level.

‘Complaints received’

“We have received complaints and are conducting a review. The claims made are baseless and our process is transparent. However, if any District Project Coordinator or individual has raised concerns, we will address them,” Sanjay Goyal, secretary, school education, told Free Press.