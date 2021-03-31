Madhya Pradesh: Engineering, polytechnic college teachers to get Seventh Pay scale

Bhopal: The teachers of engineering and polytechnic colleges will get the benefits of the Seventh Pay scale and career promotion scheme. This decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The benefits will be given from January 1, 2016.

Taking into consideration the financial condition of Rajiv Gandhi Technical University, the decision to implement the above orders has been left to the university itself.

The meeting also decided that a property of the commercial tax department at Balaghat would be auctioned. The property is worth Rs 8.8 crore. A tender was issued for the auction of the property and the highest bid was Rs 8.8 crore. Now that the money has been deposited, the Cabinet has given its nod for registration of the property.

The Cabinet also approved that development funds for national parks, reserve forests and zoological gardens be done on the basis of the finance department’s guidelines.

The Cabinet has decided to pay an equal amount of money being given by the Centre to those who live in slums and belong to the EWS category. This will be done under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

A decision was also taken to implement the City Livelihood Mission in the 29 newly formed urban bodies.