Madhya Pradesh: Energy Minister Tomar asks officials to reinstate rebate on power bills of upto Rs 50k

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar instructed the officials to reinstate the order regarding rebate in electricity bill in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Earlier, a rebate was given on the power bill of upto Rs 50,000 in Lok Adalat. Two days ago, this limit was changed and it was decided that a rebate would not be provided on the electricity bill of more than Rs 10,000.

However, on Saturday, state energy minister Tomar asked officials to reinstate the electricity bill limit back to Rs 50,000. Now, consumers with a power bill of upto Rs 50,000 will be eligible for rebate.

The order will be applicable across MP. Therefore, all power bills will be settled as per this order in the Lok Adalat.

