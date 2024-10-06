Madhya Pradesh: Elevation Of SPS Officers To IPS Rank

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the past more than eight months, officers of the State Police Service (SPS), awaiting elevation to the Indian Police Service (IPS), have been tracking a file that has been shuttling between the PHQ and the home department. The file contains the name of 12 SPS officers, four of whom are to be promoted to the IPS.

The career details and the CRs of these 12 SPS officers from 1995 to 1998 batches are to be sent to the Centre for consideration.

The officers include Prakash Chandra Parihar (1995 batch), Dileep Soni, Sitaram Sasatya, Avdhesh Pratap Singh Bagri, Rajendra Kumar Verma, Amrit Meena and Vikrant Marab (1997 batch) and Surendra Kumar Jain, Ashish Khare, Rajesh Raghuvanshi, Nimisha Pande and Rajkesh Mishra (1998 batch).

The files are yet to reach Delhi. The file from the PHQ was sent to the home department and from there to the General Administration Department (GAD). The GAD, however, returned the file to PHQ via the Home Department seeking more clarifications.

One of the officers, Prakash Chandra Parihar, has crossed the age of 56 years – the maximum age for consideration for promotion to the IPS rank. The GAD has sought details of all the officers afresh.

Promotion to DIG rank

In addition to them, 2011 batch IPS officers including Riyaz Iqbal, deputy commissioner, Zone 3, Bhopal; Rahul Lodha, SP, Railways, Bhopal; Simala Prasad, SP, Railways, Jabalpur; Asit Yadav, SP, Bhind; Sushil Ranjan Singh, Commandant, 9th battalion, SAF, Rewa and Sanjay Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner, traffic, Bhopal would complete 14 years as SPs on January 1, 2025 and would be eligible for promotion as DIG.