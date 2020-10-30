Madhya Pradesh: Elections to decide future of youths,v farmers and people of state, says Kamal Nath

The former chief minister Kamal Nath attacked the BJP for toppling the elected Congress government through unfair means. Nath said the ensuing bypolls were not a normal election, it would decide the future of the youths, farmers and people of the state.

Nath, addressing a public meeting in Biaora, said, “Chief Minister Chouhan says I am a sinner, I had waived off loans of 27 lakh farmers, is this my sin? In just 15 months Goushala and many other pro-people schemes and projects were launched and the state got new recognition, is this a sin?”

Nath attending public meetings in Biora and Ashoknagar highlighted the schemes launched during his Congress government.