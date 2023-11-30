 Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: ‘Focus On Vision, Not Television,’ Kamal Nath Boosts Congress Workers As Exit Polls Show BJP’s Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: ‘Focus On Vision, Not Television,’ Kamal Nath Boosts Congress Workers As Exit Polls Show BJP’s Win

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: ‘Focus On Vision, Not Television,’ Kamal Nath Boosts Congress Workers As Exit Polls Show BJP’s Win

Kamal Nath highlighted instances where exit polls favored Congress, urging workers to stay focused on their objectives.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As most of the exit polls predicted BJP’s win in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday evening, Congress state chief Kamal Nath asked party workers to focus on “vision and not television.”

Taking to X on Thursday, Nath, wrote "Congress workers, I want to remind you of your strength," he said, encouraging them to remain dedicated and focused as the election results unfold on December 3rd. Nath urged party members to prioritize their goal and ensure every Congress vote is accurately counted, potentially leading to the formation of a robust Congress government in the state. The exit polls predict a close contest between the BJP and Congress, with Nath expressing confidence in the party's ability to secure victory."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: BJP Crosses 116-Majority Mark, But Only Slightly Ahead Of...
article-image

He urged party members not to be swayed by television predictions, emphasizing the significance of their dedication. Kamal Nath highlighted instances where exit polls favored Congress, urging workers to stay focused on their objectives. He urged them to concentrate on meticulous counting, ensuring every Congress vote is accurately tallied for a resounding victory in the state.

As the Telangana voting concluded on Thursday evening, the eagerly anticipated exit polls for all five states, including Madhya Pradesh, have been unveiled. The projections suggest a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, with the saffron party surpassing the 116-majority mark. Meanwhile, the Congress is not far behind, expected to secure 108 seats.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sudha Murty, Piyush Pandey Conferred With Honorius Causa At 8th Convocation Ceremony At...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: ‘Focus On Vision, Not Television,’ Kamal Nath Boosts...

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: ‘Focus On Vision, Not Television,’ Kamal Nath Boosts...

Madhya Pradesh Elections: 'Ladli Behna Ne Kaante Nikal Diye,' CM Shivraj Reacts To Exit Polls...

Madhya Pradesh Elections: 'Ladli Behna Ne Kaante Nikal Diye,' CM Shivraj Reacts To Exit Polls...

MP Govt Planning To Shut Dept For Gas Tragedy Survivors, Claim Outfits

MP Govt Planning To Shut Dept For Gas Tragedy Survivors, Claim Outfits

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP; Shivraj Most...

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP; Shivraj Most...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Leaders Claim Comfortable Majority As Exit Polls Predict Edge To Saffron...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Leaders Claim Comfortable Majority As Exit Polls Predict Edge To Saffron...