Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: ‘Focus On Vision, Not Television,’ Kamal Nath Boosts Congress Workers As Exit Polls Show BJP’s Win

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As most of the exit polls predicted BJP’s win in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday evening, Congress state chief Kamal Nath asked party workers to focus on “vision and not television.”

Taking to X on Thursday, Nath, wrote "Congress workers, I want to remind you of your strength," he said, encouraging them to remain dedicated and focused as the election results unfold on December 3rd. Nath urged party members to prioritize their goal and ensure every Congress vote is accurately counted, potentially leading to the formation of a robust Congress government in the state. The exit polls predict a close contest between the BJP and Congress, with Nath expressing confidence in the party's ability to secure victory."

कांग्रेस के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को मैं उनका बल याद दिलाना चाहता हूं। आप लोग कांग्रेस की शक्ति हैं और आपकी मेहनत और समर्पण से ही जनता ने कांग्रेस पार्टी के समर्थन में जमकर वोट डाला है। 3 दिसंबर को जब मतगणना शुरू होगी तो कांग्रेस की सरकार पर जनता की मोहर लग जाएगी।

He urged party members not to be swayed by television predictions, emphasizing the significance of their dedication. Kamal Nath highlighted instances where exit polls favored Congress, urging workers to stay focused on their objectives. He urged them to concentrate on meticulous counting, ensuring every Congress vote is accurately tallied for a resounding victory in the state.

As the Telangana voting concluded on Thursday evening, the eagerly anticipated exit polls for all five states, including Madhya Pradesh, have been unveiled. The projections suggest a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, with the saffron party surpassing the 116-majority mark. Meanwhile, the Congress is not far behind, expected to secure 108 seats.