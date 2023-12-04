Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Krishna Gaur Wins Govindpura By Huge Margin Of 1.06 Lakh Votes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Krishna Gaur won her traditional Govindpura seat by huge margin of 1.06 lakh votes while former Protem speaker and BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma retained his Huzur seat by 99,910 votes.
BJP won five out of seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Bhopal district on Sunday. BJP retained Huzur, Narela, Govindpura and Berasia seats while it wrested Bhopal South seat from Congress. Congress won Bhopal North, Bhopal Central constituency.
Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang retained Narela seat while former minister and Congress candidate PC Sharma lost to BJP from Bhopal South constituency by 16,324 votes. Sarang won by 24,221 votes.
Congress managed to retain both the Muslims dominated constituencies Bhopal North and Bhopal Central. Congress candidate Atif Aqueel won by 26,987 votes defeating former mayor and BJP candidate Alok Sharma. His uncle Aamer Aqueel was also contesting. Congress candidate Arif Masood won by 16,233 votes. BJP won by 12,508 votes in Berasia.
Narela
Round Vishvas Sarang (BJP) Manoj Shukla (Cong)
1 10746 4743
2 14778 15427
3 23026 21101
4 34227 25265
5 43,816 31,273
7 65,809 37,323
8 75,433 42,772
9 80506 52574
10 84622 60571
11 86402 72467
12 94053 79562
13 1,02,904 84,054
14 1,08,821 92165
15 116515 96573
16 1,23,488 99267
Huzur
Round Rameshwer Sharma(BJP) Gyanchandani(Cong)
1 11109 4927
2 19472 11943
3 29697 16759
4 37538 21939
5 44736 27850
6 54603 33,337
7 65097 38142
8 75451 43597
9 86055 48581
10 96192 52050
11 1,05,596 55,176
12 1,15,610 58801
13 1,27,002 62,735
14 1,37,995 66443
15 1,47,805 70,929
16 1,60,084 74630
17 1,72,079 77870
18 1,76,495 79090
Bhopal North
Round Alok Sharma (BJP) Atif (Cong)
1 4645 6522
2 7840 11829
3 14933 15137
4 20311 20106
5 23323 28162
6 25294 36072
7 26763 45911
8 30864 53428
9 38078 57,095
10 44569 62402
11 48159 71112
12 54349 74803
13 56496 83,007
14 59870 89720
15 66576 93392
16 69138 96125
Govindpura
Round Krishna Gaur(BJP) Ravindra Sahu (Cong)
1 11790 2444
2 20857 5583
3 31904 9752
4 43090 12948
5 52720 16011
6 59964 20388
7 69,752 23,608
9 86862 30126
10 95862 34566
11 1,03,977 38930
12 1,12,039 43,078
13 119144 46,217
14 128849 50,030
15 1,38,034 54367
16 1,47,118 57258
17 1,55,446 59823
18 1,65,689 62683
19 1,71,201 64866
20 1,71,318 65294
Berasia
Round Vishnu Khatri (BJP) Jaishri Harikaran (Cong)
1 4705 5008
2 10867 9815
3 15997 14477
5 27941 25052
6 33175 30358
7 39812 34922
8 45804 39887
9 51936 43964
10 58710 49146
11 63039 55424
12 67,966 60,171
14 82621 70113
15 90426 73,891
16 100129 77366
17 107844 82447
Bhopal Central
Round Dhruvanarain Singh (BJP) Arif Masood (Cong)
1 2901 6667
2 6859 12680
3 8944 20288
4 9557 28863
5 12184 35184
6 14996 40,177
7 18455 44659
8 22691 48021
9 25695 53595
10 27465 60453
11 30968 66644
12 35065 68771
13 40945 71354
14 45977 73598
15 51,060 75,744
17 62283 80606
18 65439 81672
Bhopal south
Round Sabnani (BJP) PC Sharma (Cong)
1 5308 3164
2 9134 5779
3 14993 8669
4 19965 11657
5 24035 14200
6 27780 18692
7 32281 22202
8 37063 25822
9 39902 31061
10 43721 34711
11 48905 37370
12 52754 39952
13 56919 44536
14 61711 48258
15 66163 52297
17 76,589 60,856