Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Krishna Gaur Wins Govindpura By Huge Margin Of 1.06 Lakh Votes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Krishna Gaur won her traditional Govindpura seat by huge margin of 1.06 lakh votes while former Protem speaker and BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma retained his Huzur seat by 99,910 votes.

BJP won five out of seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Bhopal district on Sunday. BJP retained Huzur, Narela, Govindpura and Berasia seats while it wrested Bhopal South seat from Congress. Congress won Bhopal North, Bhopal Central constituency.

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang retained Narela seat while former minister and Congress candidate PC Sharma lost to BJP from Bhopal South constituency by 16,324 votes. Sarang won by 24,221 votes.

Congress managed to retain both the Muslims dominated constituencies Bhopal North and Bhopal Central. Congress candidate Atif Aqueel won by 26,987 votes defeating former mayor and BJP candidate Alok Sharma. His uncle Aamer Aqueel was also contesting. Congress candidate Arif Masood won by 16,233 votes. BJP won by 12,508 votes in Berasia.

Narela

Round Vishvas Sarang (BJP) Manoj Shukla (Cong)

1 10746 4743

2 14778 15427

3 23026 21101

4 34227 25265

5 43,816 31,273

7 65,809 37,323

8 75,433 42,772

9 80506 52574

10 84622 60571

11 86402 72467

12 94053 79562

13 1,02,904 84,054

14 1,08,821 92165

15 116515 96573

16 1,23,488 99267

Huzur

Round Rameshwer Sharma(BJP) Gyanchandani(Cong)

1 11109 4927

2 19472 11943

3 29697 16759

4 37538 21939

5 44736 27850

6 54603 33,337

7 65097 38142

8 75451 43597

9 86055 48581

10 96192 52050

11 1,05,596 55,176

12 1,15,610 58801

13 1,27,002 62,735

14 1,37,995 66443

15 1,47,805 70,929

16 1,60,084 74630

17 1,72,079 77870

18 1,76,495 79090

Bhopal North

Round Alok Sharma (BJP) Atif (Cong)

1 4645 6522

2 7840 11829

3 14933 15137

4 20311 20106

5 23323 28162

6 25294 36072

7 26763 45911

8 30864 53428

9 38078 57,095

10 44569 62402

11 48159 71112

12 54349 74803

13 56496 83,007

14 59870 89720

15 66576 93392

16 69138 96125

Govindpura

Round Krishna Gaur(BJP) Ravindra Sahu (Cong)

1 11790 2444

2 20857 5583

3 31904 9752

4 43090 12948

5 52720 16011

6 59964 20388

7 69,752 23,608

9 86862 30126

10 95862 34566

11 1,03,977 38930

12 1,12,039 43,078

13 119144 46,217

14 128849 50,030

15 1,38,034 54367

16 1,47,118 57258

17 1,55,446 59823

18 1,65,689 62683

19 1,71,201 64866

20 1,71,318 65294

Berasia

Round Vishnu Khatri (BJP) Jaishri Harikaran (Cong)

1 4705 5008

2 10867 9815

3 15997 14477

5 27941 25052

6 33175 30358

7 39812 34922

8 45804 39887

9 51936 43964

10 58710 49146

11 63039 55424

12 67,966 60,171

14 82621 70113

15 90426 73,891

16 100129 77366

17 107844 82447

Bhopal Central

Round Dhruvanarain Singh (BJP) Arif Masood (Cong)

1 2901 6667

2 6859 12680

3 8944 20288

4 9557 28863

5 12184 35184

6 14996 40,177

7 18455 44659

8 22691 48021

9 25695 53595

10 27465 60453

11 30968 66644

12 35065 68771

13 40945 71354

14 45977 73598

15 51,060 75,744

17 62283 80606

18 65439 81672

Bhopal south

Round Sabnani (BJP) PC Sharma (Cong)

1 5308 3164

2 9134 5779

3 14993 8669

4 19965 11657

5 24035 14200

6 27780 18692

7 32281 22202

8 37063 25822

9 39902 31061

10 43721 34711

11 48905 37370

12 52754 39952

13 56919 44536

14 61711 48258

15 66163 52297

17 76,589 60,856