Madhya Pradesh: Election Commission unable to make its mind over by-elections

BHOPAL: Election Commission of India seems to be in dilemma over holding by-elections in the current unprecedented situation. First it had recommended that elections could not be held but retracted the next day clarifying that the final decision will be taken in a meeting on Friday.

The ECI shot a letter to the ministry of legislative department on July 22 mentioning that ‘the process of by-elections to the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies to fill up the casual vacancies could not be held within the period contemplated in section 151A of the Representation of the People Act.’

The ECI in its letter has mentioned that ‘the situation of Covid-19 has not improved in several parts of the country and conducting election in this situation would pose a grave risk to health and safety of the citizens.’ The letter also refers to the guidelines mentioned by the ministry of home affairs released on June 29 on phased reopening of lockdown which continues imposition of restrictions in certain sectors while extending lockdown in containment zones.