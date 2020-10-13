Madhya Pradesh: Election Commission shifts Datia collector, Vijay Dutta posted

By-election on 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh has taken its first toll. Election Commission has shifted Datia collector Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday. He has been replaced by Vijay Dutta, currently posted as deputy secretary in Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

Sanjay Kumar has been shifted to the state secretariat as deputy secretary. Congress had expressed reservations on collector’s action after an FIR was lodged against former chief minister Kamal Nath after he held an election rally at Bhander. Congress had raised question as to why there was no action against the BJP on the same grounds.

However, sources say that the team from the Election Commission of India that was on visit of state to review election preparedness was not happy with performance of Sanjay Kumar. Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain has been holding review meetings at important places. Sources said that Kumar could not give satisfactory replies to the questions posed by Jain during his presentation.