Madhya Pradesh: Elderly woman dies, jewellery go missing

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The death of an elderly woman under mysterious circumstances in Thakur Mohalla on Sunday sent shockwaves through the area, the police said.

According to locals, 65-year-old Shanta Bai was living alone, as her only daughter was married.

Shanta Bai had a telephonic conversation with her daughter on Saturday night, the police said.

Nevertheless, in the morning, the residents of the area came to know that the elderly woman was no more.

As a neighbour entered her room found the woman lying on the floor, her earrings and gold chain went missing.

Sub-divisional officer of police Saumya Agarwal said that an inquiry into the incident had begun.

The police can, however, say anything about the exact reason for the murder, only after an inquiry.

Block medical officer Dr GR Karode said that Dr Swati who had performed the postmortem of the body informed that there were marks of injury on her body and ear.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:02 AM IST