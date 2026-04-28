Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Announces Class 5 & 8 Re-Exams From June 1; Special Heat Safety Measures In Place

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Education Centre (RSK) has released the timetable for re-exams for Class 5 and Class 8 students for the 2025–26 session on Tuesday.

The exams will be held from June 1 to June 6, 2026. These exams are for students who failed or were absent in the main exams.

As per RSK guidelines, students from government schools, recognised private schools, aided schools, and registered madrasas will be eligible to appear in the re-exam.

Admit cards will be available on the official portal www.rskmp.in and can be downloaded by school authorities. All students must receive their admit cards by May 25.

Extra classes before exams

Before the exams, schools have been asked to arrange extra classes to help students prepare better. Students who have not completed their project work or scored less than 7 marks will be required to complete and submit their projects before the exam.

Exam centres will be set up at the Jan Shiksha Kendra level. If a centre has more than 500 students, extra centres can be created with permission. Schools must complete mapping of centres by May 15 to ensure smooth arrangements.

This time, question papers will be printed at the exam centres. Each centre must have at least two computers or laptops, two printers, internet, paper, toner, and proper electricity supply.

Schools and teachers have been given the responsibility to ensure that all students attend the exams and reach the centres on time.

Due to the intense summer heat, special focus has been placed on student safety. All exam centres must provide drinking water, ORS, fans, and basic health facilities.

Instructions have also been given to ensure regular water breaks and quick medical help in case of heat-related issues.