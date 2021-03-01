Madhya Pradesh Economic Survey: In pandemic year 2020, employment registration fell sharply to 21.95%

BHOPAL: In the Covid-19 pandemic year 2020, the employment registration had dropped to 21.95 per cent.

The Economic Survey of the financial year 2019-2020 was presented in the Assembly on Monday. The survey shares the achievements and failures of the state government. It also shows the areas of improvement where the state government can work on it. Employment registration had dropped to 21.95 per cent in the year 2020. In the year 2019, 8.47 lakh unemployed had got themselves registered and, in the current year, the number dropped to 6.11 lakh. On the other hand, the number of literate unemployed youths had dropped in the state. In the year 2019, the number was 29.33 per cent. In the current year, the number dropped to 23.08 lakh.

Vehicle sales

The year 2020 was the year of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic activities had been affected badly in the state. But some of the indicators came up with bright lights and helped the people of the state in pandemic times. In FY-2019-20, more vehicles were sold and the growth rate was around 9.52 per cent. In the previous year 2018-19, 16,361 vehicles were sold, which increased to 17,918 in the current year.

Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojna

The payment of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojna was the talking point of the BJP and also of the Congress.

The BJP leaders always claim that the Congress government led by the former chief minister, Kamal Nath, had not given the amount under the scheme to the newly wedded brides. But, from January 2019 to November 2020, the amount was given to 14,900 brides of Hindu families and 1,350 brides of Muslim families.