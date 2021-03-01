Madhya Pradesh Economic Survey: In pandemic year 2020, employment registration fell sharply to 21.95%

BHOPAL: In the Covid-19 pandemic year 2020, the employment registration had dropped to 21.95 per cent.
The Economic Survey of the financial year 2019-2020 was presented in the Assembly on Monday. The survey shares the achievements and failures of the state government. It also shows the areas of improvement where the state government can work on it. Employment registration had dropped to 21.95 per cent in the year 2020. In the year 2019, 8.47 lakh unemployed had got themselves registered and, in the current year, the number dropped to 6.11 lakh. On the other hand, the number of literate unemployed youths had dropped in the state. In the year 2019, the number was 29.33 per cent. In the current year, the number dropped to 23.08 lakh.
Vehicle sales
The year 2020 was the year of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic activities had been affected badly in the state. But some of the indicators came up with bright lights and helped the people of the state in pandemic times. In FY-2019-20, more vehicles were sold and the growth rate was around 9.52 per cent. In the previous year 2018-19, 16,361 vehicles were sold, which increased to 17,918 in the current year.
Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojna
The payment of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojna was the talking point of the BJP and also of the Congress.
The BJP leaders always claim that the Congress government led by the former chief minister, Kamal Nath, had not given the amount under the scheme to the newly wedded brides. But, from January 2019 to November 2020, the amount was given to 14,900 brides of Hindu families and 1,350 brides of Muslim families.
Infant/Mother Mortality Rate
The health services need tonic to fight with the weakness of the department. The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) of the state was 48 per thousand, while the national rate is 32 per thousand. This is higher than the national average. The state’s Mother Mortality Rate (IMR) is also very high in comparison to the national rate. The state IMR is 173 per lakh delivery, while the national average is 130.
In the state, more births took place and also more people died because of poor health services. The birth rate per thousand of the state is 24.6, while the national average is 20. At least 6.7 per cent of the people died in the state and the national average is 6.2 per cent per thousand.
Low average on social indices
The state is also below average on the various social indices. The sex ratio of the state is 931 against of national ratio of 943. More than 72 per cent of the state’s population live in the rural areas and the national average is 68.9 per cent.
Some indicators are better
But some indicators are better than the national average, such as the working population of the state is 43.5 per cent and the national average is 39.5 per cent. In the state, 32.5 per cent of the women are ‘working women’, while the national average is 25.2 per cent. The state government had given 33 per cent reservation in government jobs and 50 per cent reservation in local bodies’ elections.
