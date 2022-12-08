Madhya Pradesh: Economic Offences Wing sleuths collar job assistant while taking bribe in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) caught a job assistant at a saloon in the Pahadganj area on Wednesday when he was taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a deputy Sarpanch of a village, official sources said.

The deputy Sarpanch Devesh, son of Shriram Sharma, got some ditches dug up at Nagar, for which he had to pay Rs 50,000.

Devesh told the job assistant Durgesh for the money, but the official demanded a bribe of Rs 11,000 against releasing the funds.

Devesh made a complaint to the EOW which laid a trap to collar the official who was arrested at the saloon. Devesh said that whenever he spoke to the job assistant about the money the latter demand a bribe. Inspector of EOW Yashwant Goel said that the job assistant had been caught while he was taking bribe.

Gold, silver ornaments stolen from auto

A band of thieves made off with a bag containing gold and silver ornaments belonging to an elderly person in Gola Mandir area, the police said on Thursday. When the man realised that his bag had been stolen, he went to a police station and lodged a complaint. According to reports, 60-year-old man Brahmanand Sharma was going somewhere on an auto. He was carrying a bag containing gold and silver ornaments. He got off the vehicle for some work for a while, but when he returned he found his bag openend and the ornaments were missing.

The police said that they were scanning the CCTV footage and that the culprits would soon be briought to book.

Body found in Ghatigaon

A body was found on the Ghatigaon highway, the police said, adding that some unidentified vehicle hit him and he died on the spot. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

