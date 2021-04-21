Madhya Pradesh: Dozens of organizations offer services to combat Covid-19

BHOPAL: Dozens of social organizations have come forward and written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offering their services along with some suggestions to combat Covid.

ìMore than 100 groups have come together to fight the Covid pandemic. After going through situation at ground we have also written with some suggestions to the chief minister,î said Piyush, from one of the organizations.

Suggestions given to CM say that volunteers should be made ward wise and all facilities to combat corona should be available at ward level be it vaccine or isolation medical kit or any other assistance for Covid-afflicted person and the family.