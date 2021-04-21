Madhya Pradesh: Dozens of organizations offer services to combat Covid-19

BHOPAL: Dozens of social organizations have come forward and written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offering their services along with some suggestions to combat Covid.
ìMore than 100 groups have come together to fight the Covid pandemic. After going through situation at ground we have also written with some suggestions to the chief minister,î said Piyush, from one of the organizations.
Suggestions given to CM say that volunteers should be made ward wise and all facilities to combat corona should be available at ward level be it vaccine or isolation medical kit or any other assistance for Covid-afflicted person and the family.
Dedicated team of volunteers should be attached with specific Covid hospitals so that patients and their attendants remain convinced.
Public health system should be strengthened to a level that a person could be well attended in ones ward itself. Only serious cases should be referred to higher-level thereby reducing the load on main hospitals.
The letter speaks of a suggestion given by the governor recently that said help of civil groups should be taken and members of all political parties should be included in the district crisis management committees. Meeting of such committees should be taken frequently, at least once a week.
Proper monitoring system should be developed that could fix accountability of the officials involved. Separate arrangements should be made for Covid and non-Covid patients.
